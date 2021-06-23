Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00. Royal Vopak has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

