Rupert Resources Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rupert Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

RUP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CVE:RUP opened at C$5.25 on Monday. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$913.85 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$3,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$96,323,790. Insiders have sold 1,450,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,069 over the last quarter.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

