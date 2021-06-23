Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

