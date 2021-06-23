Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kornit Digital worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,832,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

