Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

