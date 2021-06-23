salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 222.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,622 shares of company stock valued at $55,917,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.23. 60,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

