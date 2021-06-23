Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.06. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 2,527 shares changing hands.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.