Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 747,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

