Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 64,575 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT remained flat at $$110.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,358. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

