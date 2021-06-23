Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 94.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,467 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.