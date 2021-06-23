Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,366 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

