Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,584 ($46.83). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,549 ($46.37), with a volume of 311,274 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,919.38 ($38.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,567.82. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers bought 7 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). In the last three months, insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

