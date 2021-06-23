Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

