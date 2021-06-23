Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.