Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.77. 551,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 430,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.