Scotiabank Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $$11.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

