Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.86. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 821,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

