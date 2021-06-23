SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Position Cut by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,994 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

