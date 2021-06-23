Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

