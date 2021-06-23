Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $540,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,461 shares of company stock worth $7,184,865 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.