Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,640 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lear by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lear by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Lear by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.91. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

