Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,888 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Workiva worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $11,576,595 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of WK opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.