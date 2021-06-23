Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Position Cut by SCF Partners Inc.

SCF Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382,177 shares during the quarter. Select Energy Services comprises 34.0% of SCF Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SCF Partners Inc. owned about 13.45% of Select Energy Services worth $68,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Hillman Co. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,973. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

