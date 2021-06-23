SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.72. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1,979,083 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.37.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

