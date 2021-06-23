Senior (LON:SNR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Shares of SNR traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 151.90 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,517. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £637.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.40.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

