Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

