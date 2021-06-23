Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 133.90 ($1.75). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 132.90 ($1.74), with a volume of 2,386,740 shares changing hands.

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

