Serum (SRM) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00008652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $147.16 million and $50.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

