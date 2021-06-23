Sessia (KICKS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,868.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $429,175.88 and $24,868.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,061,138 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

