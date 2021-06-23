Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.10

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 57283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.