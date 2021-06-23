SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Up 18.6%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.