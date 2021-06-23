Shard (SHARD) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

