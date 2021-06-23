Sharder Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $289,428.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00021453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00648388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00041623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00079384 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

