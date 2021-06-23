Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $28.83. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $191,966.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $129,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,769 shares of company stock worth $7,826,170 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $16,202,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

