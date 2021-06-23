Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

