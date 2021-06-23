ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 153,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

