ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $69,785,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $3,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81.

