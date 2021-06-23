Signata Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Signata has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $19,105.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00610150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00040321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00077972 BTC.

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,182,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

