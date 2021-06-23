Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.52

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.52 and last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 21347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

