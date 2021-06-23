Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 207.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.25% of Silvergate Capital worth $275,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

SI stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.43. 19,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.24. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

