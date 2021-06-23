Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

SPG stock opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

