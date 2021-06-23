SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $113,001.94 and $13,767.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00607911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00077743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039448 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

