Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.93

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.93 and last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 70490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$610.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

