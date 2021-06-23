Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. 13,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,915 shares of company stock valued at $23,836,086. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

