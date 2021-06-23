SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.76. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 20,027 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.