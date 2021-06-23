Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 135 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00.

SNOW traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $249.00. 2,633,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.53. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

