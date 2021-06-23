Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $246.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

