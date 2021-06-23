Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,685 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,601,061 shares valued at $58,446,168. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

