Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

