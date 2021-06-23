Solstein Capital LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,382,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $218.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.23. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

